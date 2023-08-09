Thane, Aug 9 (PTI) The Anti-Corruption Bureau has arrested a 50-year-old clerk with the Thane district supply office in Maharashtra for allegedly taking a bribe of Rs 2,500 from a rice mill representative, ACB officials said on Wednesday.

The complainant was involved in the work of polishing rice received from different sources and then supplying it to designated distributors, the ACB said in a release.

Also Read | Sextortion Racket Being Run Through Gay Dating App ‘Blued’ Busted in Uttar Pradesh’s Kanpur, Six Arrested for Robbing and Making Nude Videos of Victims.

Prior to delivery of the processed rice, its inspection was conducted by officials of the district supply office. The accused, identified as Santosh Pradhan, was also among those who carried out inspection of the processed rice, it said.

The accused allegedly demanded Rs 5,000 from the rice mill representative for the certification that the processed rice was fit to be delivered to godowns, the release said.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: CM Yogi Adityanath-Led Government Goes Strict on Officials Not Responding to Calls of Public Representatives.

The rice mill representative lodged a complaint with the ACB's Thane unit which laid a trap on Tuesday at the district supply office located in the collectorate premises and caught the accused accepting Rs 2,500 as part of the bribe, the anti-graft agency said.

A offence has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act at Thane Nagar police station, the ACB added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)