Kanpur, August 9: The Kanpur police have busted a 'sextortion' racket being run through a gay dating app in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur. Six persons have been arrested in the case. Additional Deputy Commissioner of Police (west) Lakhan Singh Yadav said the accused created fake profiles on the gay dating app 'Blued'. "They engaged in friendly chats with the victims and after some time, would take them out on a date. They would indulge in sexual activities and shoot naked videos of them," he said. Sex Racket Busted in Bihar: Bhagalpur Police Bust Prostitution Racket, Six People Including Three Women Arrested.

They would then rob them of their valuables and transfer money from their bank accounts through UPI using their phone by threatening to circulate the videos on social media, the officer added. The ADCP said one of the victims approached the police, claiming that some people had recorded a nude video of him and were using it for blackmailing. A case was registered at the Kalyanpur police station and a police investigation was launched that helped in busting the 'sextortion' gang, police said. Sex Racket Busted in Uttarakhand: Three Arrested for Running Prostitution Racket in Haldwani.

Those arrested were identified as Dileep Pradyumn Singh, 21; Arun Rajpoot, 22; Vipin Singh, 21; Pawan Kumar Singh, 22; Praveen Singh, 20 and Brijendra Singh,19. The police also seized five mobile phones, a laptop, nine ATM cards from various banks, and a police uniform during the arrests.

