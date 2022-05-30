Thane, May 30 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported 64 new COVID-19 cases, raising its infection count to 7,09,939, an official said on Monday.

These new cases were recorded on Sunday, he said.

There was no fresh fatality in the district and the death toll stood at 11,895, he said, adding that the COVID-19 mortality rate here is 1.67 per cent.

In neighbouring Palghar district, the COVID-19 case tally stood at 1,63,612 and the death toll at 3,407, another official said.

