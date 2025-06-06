Thane, Jun 6 (PTI) A man from Maharashtra's Thane district has claimed that his documents were misused to create a fake firm, which subsequently ran a tax liability of Rs 2.9 crore, a police official said on Friday.

In his complaint to the Vishnunagar police, the Dombivali resident said the fraud was committed between 2017 and 2024.

Over these seven years, someone established a company using the complainant's credentials and incurred a tax burden of Rs 2.9 crore, the official said.

After learning about the tax matter, the complainant recently approached the police, leading to the registration of a case under section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code, since the alleged crime was committed before the implementation of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita in July 2024, he said.

“We have launched an investigation to trace the unknown accused. We are coordinating with relevant departments to gather the company's registration and tax details,” the official added.

