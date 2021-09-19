Thane (Maharashtra) [India], September 19 (ANI): An aide of underworld don Dawood Ibrahim has been arrested in an extortion case, in which former Mumbai Police Commissioner Param Bir Singh is also an accused, said Thane police.

Tariq Abdul Karim Merchant was arrested and produced in the court on Saturday, after which the court sent him to police custody till September 22.

Also Read | COVID-19 Vaccine Update: Centre Plans To Procure 20 Crore Covishield, One Crore Zydus DNA Doses By End of September 2021.

A case of extortion was registered against 20 people by a businessman at Thane Nagar police station, in which Tariq's name was also listed. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)