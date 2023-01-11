Thane, Jan 11 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has reported two new cases of coronavirus, raising its infection count to 7,47,412, a health official said on Wednesday.

The new cases were recorded on Tuesday, he said, adding the district currently has 10 active COVID-19 cases.

The fatality toll remained unchanged at 11,971 as no death was reported on Tuesday, and the recovery count stood at 7,36,199, he said.

