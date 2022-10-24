Thane, Oct 24 (PTI) Maharashtra's Thane district has recorded 64 new cases of coronavirus, taking its infection count to 7,46,415, a health official said on Monday.

Also Read | Diwali 2022: Delhi's Air Quality Inches Closer to 'Very Poor' Levels Due to Firecrackers and Stubble Burning.

With the addition of the latest cases on Sunday, there are currently 487 active COVID-19 cases in the district, which falls under the Mumbai Metropolitan Region, he said.

Also Read | Video: Dalit Man Thrashed, Tonsured for ‘Stealing’ Toilet Seat in UP’s Bahraich, Local BJP Leader Among Three Arrested.

The death toll in the district remained unchanged at 11,964, the official said, adding that the recovery count has reached 7,34,669.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)