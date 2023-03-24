Thane, Mar 24 (PTI) A Thane Zilla Parishad official was arrested by the Maharashtra Anti Corruption Bureau on Friday for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 50,000.

Also Read | MVA Slams Action Against Congress Leader Rahul Gandhi, Terms It 'Murder of Democracy'.

An ACB release said the official was attached to the minor irrigation department of the Thane ZP and had sought the bribe to issue work order for a water conservation project in the complainant's gram panchayat.

Also Read | Banking Stocks Slump as Sector Fears Grow.

He was arrested under Prevention of Corruption Act provisions after being held in a trap at the ZP officer here, the Thane ACB official added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)