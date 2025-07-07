Thane/Mumbai, July 7 (PTI) Two children were injured after falling off a speeding school van when its rear door opened in Ambernath town in Thane district on Monday, police said.

A video of the incident has gone viral on social media.

The Regional Transport Office (RTO) at Kalyan stated that action will be taken against the school van under the School Bus Rules, 2011, and relevant sections of the Motor Vehicles Act after document verification.

A police official stated that the van driver didn't stop after the children fell on the road and continued driving.

"An auto rickshaw driver and other passersby rushed to stop the van and ensured the injured children were taken to a nearby hospital," he added.

The van driver has been detained and booked under relevant sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) and the Motor Vehicles (MV) Act.

"The children were discharged after medical care," the official added.

Several people who gathered at the scene expressed outrage at the repeated negligence of private school van operators and demanded strict action.

Ashutosh Barkul, Deputy RTO of Kalyan, told PTI that the action against the van could include a penalty or compounding fees depending on the outcome of the document verification.

He stated that a flying squad from the RTO will visit the school where the injured students are enrolled.

Anil Garg, leader of the School Bus Owners Association, said the incident highlighted concerns about the safety of students being transported in illegal vehicles.

"The Regional Transport Office (RTO) is responsible for ensuring that vehicles used for student transportation meet safety standards and regulations. Allowing illegal vans to operate could be a failure on their part," he claimed.

He said vehicles with less than 12 seats are not permitted to transport children, as per Supreme Court orders, however, some schools and parents seem to be using these vans to save money.

"RTO and traffic authorities should strictly enforce regulations and penalise those who don't comply," Garg said, adding that parents should prioritise their children's safety over cost savings and opt for authorised school buses or transportation services.

