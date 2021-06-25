Thane/Palghar, Jun 25 (PTI) Considering the prevailing COVID-19 situation, both Thane and Palghar districts of Maharashtra have been placed under category three of the state government's five level plan to ease curbs as per COVID-19 positivity rate and oxygen bed occupancy levels, an official said on Friday.

Both Thane Collector Rajesh Narvekar and his Palghar counterpart Manik Gursal announced that the entire districts will fall under category three and will follow curbs as mentioned under the ‘Break the Chain' guidelines, it was stated.

Last week, some of the civic bodies in these districts were classified under category two and now they have fallen back to category three.

Palghar comprises the Virar-Vasai Municipal Corporation limits and rural parts of the district, while Thane district comprises of the Thane, Kalyan-Dombivili and Navi Mumbai civic bodies and rest of the district.

Under the state government's plan to bring back normalcy amid decline in COVID-19 cases, cities and districts in category one will see the highest degree of relaxation from curbs, while those in category five will see almost all "break the chain" restrictions in place.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)