Thiruvananthapuram (Kerala) [India], September 21 (ANI): Congress leader Shashi Tharoor on Tuesday slammed new British travel rules which put those vaccinated with Covishield in the "unvaccinated" category and said that "double standards" applied by the UK were "impossible to understand".

The Congress MP, who recently cancelled his UK trip, said he personally does not have time to go to a country and sit in quarantine for ten days.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh: 22-Year-Old Youth Kidnapped And Murdered By His Friends In Kanpur, Body Dumped In Pandu River; Accused Arrested.

"Double standards applied by the UK are impossible to understand. I personally don't have time to go to a country and sit in quarantine for 10 days. So I've cancelled my trip," he said.

"It's time we all stood up and said to the British - 'Get your act together'. Either you ask the Serum Institute of India (SII) to make those vaccines and ship them to Britain or you say you don't accept the vaccines. You can't have it both ways," he added.

Also Read | Delhi Private Liquor Shops To Remain Shut From October 1 to November 16 Amid Govt’s New Excise Policy.

Tharoor said on Monday said he had pulled out of debate and out of launch events for the UK edition of his book.

"Because of this I have pulled out of a debate at the @cambridgeunion & out of launch events for the UK edition of my book #TheBattleOfBelonging (published there as #TheStruggleForIndiasSoul). It is offensive to ask fully vaccinated Indians to quarantine. The Brits are reviewing!" Congress MP had said in response to a tweet. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)