Kanpur, September 21: A 22-year-old youth was allegedly Kidnapped and murdered by his four friends in Uttar Pradesh's Kanpur district. The incident took place on Sunday Karrahi area under the limits of the Barra police station of the district. The deceased was identified as Mahendra Dohre. He was a resident of Khiria Kandor in Datia district of Madhya Pradesh. The police have arrested all the four accused. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: 13-Year-Old Boy Held For Allegedly Raping 9-Year-Old Girl in Bareilly.

According to a report published in The Times of India, the deceased with his brother-in-law Nandram at a rented house in the city's Karrahi Nai Basti area. Both earn their livelihood by selling "chaat". On Saturday, Mahendra's elder brother Surendra had come to Kanpur. On late Sunday evening, four of the deceased's friends came and reportedly took him for an outing.

When Mahendra did not return home till late at night, Surendra and Nandram stating searching for the deceased. On Sunday morning, at around 11:30 am, Nandram received a call on his mobile. The caller told the deceased's brother-in-law that Mahendra had been kidnapped and also demanded a ransom of Rs two lakh, reported the media house. Nandram then received three back-to-back phone calls. Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Stangulates Wife To Death in Noida Over Suspicion of Extramarital Affair; Arrested.

The deceased's brother-in-law then informed the Barra police. The police traced the number. They managed to arrest the caller and his three friends. During interrogation, the accused confessed that they had killed Mahendra and had dumped his body into the Pandu river. The police have launched a search operation to recover Mahendra's body.

