Pune, Jul 19 (PTI) The Pune police investigating the theft at actor Sangeeta Bijlani's farmhouse in the Maval tehsil have recovered two fingerprints, officials said on Saturday.

The farmhouse near the Pawna dam was broken into, and Rs 50,000 cash and a television set worth Rs 7,000 were allegedly stolen. The intruders also vandalised the house, according to the police.

The theft and vandalism came to light when Bijlani visited the property in Tikona village on Friday, after a gap of four months.

“A forensic team collected samples from the scene. Two fingerprints have been recovered and are being analysed. It is to be seen whether the fingerprints are of the thieves or anyone accompanying Bijlaniji on Friday,” said Lonavala Rural police inspector Dinesh Tayde.

He added that the Digital Video Recorder (DVR) connected to the CCTV system had been deliberately disconnected. “We have recovered the DVR, and it will be analysed to check if any footage was captured before the disconnection,” Tayde said.

Mohammad Mujeeb Khan, an associate of former Indian cricketer Mohammad Azharuddin, submitted the complaint with Lonavala rural police on Bijlani's behalf.

Khan told PTI that Bijlaniji had kept Rs 50,000 in her father's cupboard for emergencies. The money was allegedly stolen during the break-in.

Police are yet to ascertain the exact date of the theft.

In her complaint, Bijlani said that the main door and window grills were broken, a television set was missing, and several household items, including beds, a refrigerator, and CCTV units, had been damaged or vandalised.

