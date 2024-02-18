Haryana [India], February 18 (ANI): Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij on Sunday, slammed the Congress ahead claiming that there is no unity in the Congress party in Haryana and they can't fight with the ruling BJP.

Pointing out the lack of cohesion in the Congress party, Anil Vij said, "In Haryana, first let these people (Congress) come together. One day Selja Kumari takes out a rally and the next day Bhupinder Hooda takes out a rally. Selja does not go to Bhupinder Hooda's rally and Bhupinder Hooda does not go to Selja's rally. Bhupinder Hooda announces that we will implement something and Selja says that this has not been decided yet," Haryana Home Minister Anil Vij said.

"Can they fight with us? They cannot," he added.

Earlier, with the Opposition alliance threatening to fall apart amid rising differences over seat-sharing, former Haryana Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition, Bhupinder Singh Hooda said that the Congress party is capable of contesting elections alone on all the seats in Haryana.

Also, former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda launched the 'Ghar-Ghar Congress, Har Ghar Congress' campaign one month back, from Jind, where he visited houses and shops in Palika Bazaar via Town Hall and met people to seek support.

On this occasion, dignitaries and social groups present in the meeting extended their support to the Congress and said they would support making the new Congress' campaign successful.

Hooda said that people have made up their minds to bring Congress to power this time. (ANI)

