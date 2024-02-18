Prayagraj, February 18: After halting in Varanasi, the Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi will resume from Anand Bhawan in Prayagraj on Sunday.

This comes after Rahul Gandhi abruptly halted the Yatra on Saturday in Varanasi, prompted by public protest over the deaths of residents in wild elephant attacks in his constituency of Wayanad, Kerala.

Taking to his social media account on X, Congress general secretary, Jairam Ramesh informed about the urgency.

"Rahul Gandhi's presence is required urgently in Wayanad. He is leaving this evening from Varanasi at 5 PM. The Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra will resume at 3 PM tomorrow, February 18th, at Prayagraj," Ramesh said in a post on X.

Today, Rahul Gandhi will lead the yatra from Anand Bhawan, the ancestral home of the Nehru family, at 3 pm and will go forward through Katra, Netram, Lakshmi Talkies, Teliarganj and Malaka, Soraon area of the city.

Rahul's Yatra will stop at Harisenganj in the evening and after an overnight stay at Sakramau in Mauaima, the Yatra will enter Pratapgarh district on the next day.

On Saturday, Rahul Gandhi pressed on the strength of working together while addressing the party's Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra in Varanasi.

He asserted that the true devotion to the country lies in bringing the country together. He also claimed that members of BJP and RSS also came to the Yatra adding that he never saw hatred during the entire Yatra.

"During the entire 'yatra' I never saw hatred. Even BJP and RSS people came in the yatra, and as soon as they came to us, they would speak to us nicely. This country strengthens only when we work together. Bringing the country together is the true devotion to the country," Rahul Gandhi said.

During his rally, the Congress leader spoke to a man who claimed he was unemployed and Rahul Gandhi raised the issue of unemployment in his speech.

"How a young man and his family are wandering here and there with empty hands and broken dreams even after spending lakhs of rupees in education. This is youth injustice and we are raising our voice against it," he said.

