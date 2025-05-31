New Delhi [India], May 31 (ANI): Industrialist Gautam Adani congratulated the first batch of women cadets at the National Defence Academy, calling their induction a historic step forward that reflects the nation's firm resolve and timeless values.

In his X post, he wrote, "Proof. Precedent. Possibility. Congratulations to all the first women NDA cadets as they start their march forward. They carry not just dreams but a nation's resolve. The path is new. The message is timeless. Jai Hind."

On Friday, the National Defence Academy (NDA) witnessed a momentous occasion as the first-ever batch of 17 women cadets was among the 336 cadets who graduated from the academy, marking the culmination of the 148th Course - Spring Term 2025, as per a release from the Ministry of Defence.

According to the release, a total of 1,341 Cadets, including 336 from the passing out course, participated in the Passing Out Parade (POP) at the iconic Khetarpal Parade Ground in Maharashtra's Khadakwasla. Gracing the occasion as the Reviewing Officer was the Governor of Mizoram, General (Dr) VK Singh (Retd).

The parade marked the successful completion of rigorous military and academic training by the cadets, culminating in a splendid display of precision, discipline and military bearing. It was impeccably conducted by Adjutant Lt Col Praveen Kumar Tiwari, astride his charger 'Reliant Robin'. Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi of 'G' Squadron commanded the parade with exceptional composure and military precision.

In recognition of the exemplary performance, the Reviewing Officer presented the President's Gold Medal to Battalion Cadet Adjutant Prince Raj, the President's Silver Medal to Academy Cadet Captain Udayveer Singh Negi, and the President's Bronze Medal to Battalion Cadet Captain Tejas Bhatt. The prestigious Chiefs of Staff Banner was awarded to the Golf Squadron for overall excellence.

The event concluded with a grand flypast featuring flag-trooping Chetak helicopters, Super Dimona motorised gliders, and the majestic Sukhoi-30 fighter aircraft. This symbolised the culmination of training and the cadets' readiness to embark on the next phase of their military journey.

The event was attended by a diverse group that included proud families, distinguished dignitaries, school children, civilians, and serving and retired Armed Forces personnel.

The Spring Term 2025 POP stands as a proud testament to the Academy's enduring commitment to grooming future military leaders, now enriched with the inclusion of women cadets destined to serve the nation with honour and valour. The release added that the event held historical significance as it marked the passing out of the first-ever batch of 17 Female Cadets from the Academy -- a transformative milestone in NDA's legacy of nation-building. (ANI)

