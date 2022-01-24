New Delhi, Jan 24 (PTI) A dense layer of fog enveloped Delhi and adjoining areas on Monday morning with the minimum temperature settling at eight degrees Celsius, normal for this time of the year.

The relative humidity at the Safdarjung observatory, considered the official marker for the national capital, was recorded at 95 per cent.

Also Read | Equity Indices Open in Red, Sensex Down by 251 Points.

The Palam and Lodhi Road observatories recorded minimum temperatures of 9.4 degrees Celsius, two notches above normal and 8 degrees Celsius, a degree above season's average, respectively.

The weather office has forecast partly cloudy sky for the day with cold conditions likely to prevail at a few places.

Also Read | Micromax In Note 2 India Launch Set for January 25, 2022.

The maximum temperature is likely to hover around 16 degrees Celsius.

On Sunday, the maximum and minimum temperatures were recorded at 14.9 degrees Celsius and 10.5 degrees Celsius respectively.

Delhi's air quality was recorded in poor category as the Air Quality Index (AQI) read 244 at 8 am.

The air quality of Faridabad (198) and Gurugram (176) was recorded in the moderate category.

The air quality of Ghaziabad (255), Greater Noida (233) and Noida (227) was recorded in the poor category.

An AQI between zero and 50 is considered good, 51 and 100 satisfactory, 101 and 200 moderate, 201 and 300 poor, 301 and 400 very poor, and 401 and 500 severe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)