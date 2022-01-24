Micromax, the Indian phone maker, is all set to introduce the In Note 2 smartphone in the home country on January 25, 2022. The company has teased the device on its official Twitter account, revealing its key specifications. The device will be introduced as the successor to the In Note 1 phone, which was launched in India last year. Micromax In Note 1 Smartphone Gets A Price Hike of Rs 500; Check New Prices & Other Details Here.

Micromax In Note 2 (Photo Credits: Flipkart)

According to the video teaser shared by the company, Micromax In Note 2 will get a glossy finish, a rear camera setup that seems to have four cameras and looks similar to that of the Galaxy S21 camera module.

The handset is also listed on Flipkart which confirms its availability via the e-commerce platform.

#LevelUp with the 🆒est phone. Presenting #MicromaxINNote2, powered by MediaTek Helio G95 processor with Liquid Cooling Technology. Launching on 25.01.2022, check it out on https://t.co/FE14G6ZTh7 #INMobiles #INForINdia #INdiaKeLiye pic.twitter.com/uVmIE6TjeE — IN by Micromax - IN Note 2 (@Micromax__India) January 22, 2022

In addition to this, the smartphone will feature a 6.43-inch AMOLED punch-hole display, a selfie camera and a chin. Moreover, the In Note 2 phone will provide 30W fast charging support and a fast charger in the box, a 3.5mm headphone jack, a USB Type-C port and a speaker grille. Apart from this, nothing more is known. We expect the company to release a few more teasers before its official launch.

