New Delhi, Nov 2 (PTI) One more person has been arrested in connection with the murder of a couple and their domestic help allegedly by their former employee in west Delhi's Hari Nagar area, police said on Wednesday.

The accused has been identified as Najafgarh resident Manish Kumar (20), they said. Sachin (19), a resident of Najafgarh, and Uttam Nagar resident Sujeet (21) were arrested on Tuesday.

After interrogation of the arrested accused, the police laid a trap and nabbed Kumar from Najafgarh. The motorcycle used in the crime has also been seized, Deputy Commissioner of Police (West) Ghanshyam Bansal said.

He had facilitated the motorcycle for the crime and kept watch outside the couple's home, the police said.

Sameer Ahuja (38), his wife Shalu (35) and their maid Sapna (33) were found murdered at their house in Hari Nagar on Tuesday.

The women were found dead with their throats slit at a salon run by Shalu Ahuja on the ground floor of the house. Sameer Ahuja's body was found on the first floor with multiple injuries on his face and head. The couple's minor daughter, who was sleeping in the first floor hall, was unharmed.

Bansal said it emerged that the main conspirator, who is still absconding, and his girlfriend worked at the salon. They were sacked due to their unprofessional attitude around 10 days ago. Sameer Ahuja had also allegedly abused them.

The police said the duo was sacked after Shalu Ahuja found out about their relationship.

Bansal added that the duo felt humiliated and the main conspirator planned the murder with Sujit and Sachin.

