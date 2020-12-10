New Delhi [India], December 10 (ANI): Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Thursday said that the third wave of COVID-19 is on the verge of being finished in Delhi.

While addressing a press meet, Jain said, "The death rate of COVID will decrease slowly. The shortage of ICU beds will be addressed soon. ICU beds are used for emergency purposes and also for COVID patients. In Delhi, 13,000 beds are lying vacant. Delhi is the largest state with so many vacant beds. We have 18,800 beds in hospitals in total."

Also Read | Hannukkah 2020: PM Narendra Modi Wishes ‘Chag Hannukkah Sameach’ to People of Israel, Benjamin Netanyahu And Jews.

"During the last seven days, Delhi has reported less than 5 pc positivity rate. The positivity rate of RT-PCR tests is also lower. Delhi has registered a downfall of about 80% positive cases. There were speculations that pollution and pandemic might increase the positivity rate. Thankfully, such is not the case. "

Taking about the vaccine trials, he said, "No vaccine has been approved by the central government yet. As per guidelines, healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated first. Delhi people need not be worried as Delhi government is well-equipped. We have also got some cold storage facility for vaccines as well."

Also Read | Ram Lal Rahi, Former MoS Home and Congress Leader, Dies in Sitapur.

Taking briefly about the farmer protests, he said, "The Centre should try and resolve the issues of the farmers."

As many as 2,463 new Covid-19 cases were reported in the national capital in the last 24 hours, according to Delhi state health bulletin, on Wednesday. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)