Kolkata, Oct 11 (PTI) West Bengal BJP president Sukanta Majumdar Monday said the people of the state must resolve to follow the footsteps of the 16th century saint and social reformer, Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu and continue the 'Satyagraha' against "religious intolerance" in Bengal.

Efforts should be made to protect the religious identity and cultural heritage of Bengal, he said inaugurating the second edition of the Durga Puja organised by the party.

"This time, Sri Chaitanya Mahaprabhu has been selected as the theme of Durga Puja here. It is an apt one considering the present situation of Bengal. Chaitanya Mahaprabhu had started a movement against the diktat to stop practising religious rituals. He didn't follow that diktat and organized a satyagraha.

"Maybe we come a long way from 16th century (when Chaitanya Mahaprabhu was alive), but still there are elements who still have the same mentality. They are still trying to stop us from practising our 'Sanatan dharma' (eternal religion). We have to resolve to follow Chaitanya Mahaprabhu to protect our religious and cultural identity," he said.

Later Majumdar, along with senior BJP leaders, inaugurated the Durga Puja at the Eastern Zonal Cultural Council premises. The party has lined up various cultural programs, including by singers and folk artists, during the five-day festival.

Last year the West Bengal BJP had organised a Durga puja for the first time at the same premises in the city and Prime Minister Narendra Modi had virtually addressed the gathering on the occasion of 'Maha Sasthi,' which marks the beginning of the festival.

Several top BJP leaders and union ministers were present at the event last year.

