Gorakhpur (UP), Apr 19 (PTI) In a veiled attack on the Congress and Samajwadi Party, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday alleged those "confined to the family used to incite riots to divide the society".

Adityanath alleged that they "divided the society in the name of caste, opinion and religion".

He went on to say that they "developed themselves and their families instead of developing Uttar Pradesh" before 2017.

The Samajwadi Party (SP) was in power in Uttar Pradesh prior to 2017.

The chief minister inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of 146 development projects related to road connectivity, sewerage, medical, tourism and many other sectors costing about Rs 1,500 crore.

Addressing a function organized at Manbela Ground here on this occasion, Adityanath gave credit to the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-led Centre and his government for development and improvement in law and order in Uttar Pradesh.

"With the coming of the double engine government, UP has been mafia-free, goons-free and riot-free for eight years. UP is now discussed only for development," he said.

Asserting "there is no alternative to development", the chief minister said, "Those who cannot bring development, they work to spoil the harmony of the society by breaking the social fabric in the name of caste, opinion, language, region and religion."

"When given a chance, such people work for the development of themselves and their families, they do not make any effort for public welfare," he added.

Adityanath said the state is now spreading its aura as new Uttar Pradesh of new India.

Everyone has seen the changing environment and changes in eight years, he added.

The chief minister said that the farmers in Bundelkhand were forced to commit suicide during the rule of the previous governments.

Adityanath alleged the governments at that time divided the society instead of changing the circumstances.

They met the members of both communities separately after creating riots and pretended to be their well-wishers, he said.

The chief minister said there has been no riot in Uttar Pradesh in the last eight years and development is taking place without discrimination.

Uttar Pradesh is today free from mafia, goons, riots and works on One District One Product (ODOP) and One District, One Medical College initiatives, he added.

Gorakhpur MP Ravi Kishan Shukla, who was also present on the occasion, said Uttar Pradesh is touching new heights of development under the present government.

