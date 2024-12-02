Imphal, Dec 2 (PTI) Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh on Monday said he is in touch with Assam authorities over the "eviction" of some people in Karbi Anglong, and said those evicted would be allowed to return to their native villages in Manipur if they or their ancestors had been residents of the state prior to 1961.

Replying to media queries about "eviction" of Kukis from alleged illegal settlements in Assam's Karbi Anglong and suspicion that they would move towards adjoining Manipur, Singh said, "We have received information about the eviction. We are verifying it. If they are residents of Manipur who had settled prior to 1961, they can definitely return to their villages."

"I have contacted Assam authorities. They said around 500-600 people have been evicted from Karbi Anglong the day before yesterday. We have received a list of the people and their native villages. Some are from Ukhrul and other districts. We have asked SPs and DCs concerned to verify the details of the people in the list and since when were they staying in the villages mentioned," he said.

1961 is the cut-off year for the implementation of Inner Line Permit and identification of illegal immigrants in Manipur.

