Washington [US], April 18 (ANI): Actor Alec Baldwin will face a civil trial in October after a judge ruled that a lawsuit alleging negligence in the fatal 2021 Rust shooting can proceed.

The decision comes nearly two years after his manslaughter case was dismissed.

Also Read | Preity Zinta Cheers Punjab Kings' Victory Over Mumbai Indians, Applauds Shreyas Iyer and Ricky Ponting, Says 'I'm Grinning Ear to Ear' (View Post).

On Friday, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Maurice Leiter allowed claims filed by gaffer Serge Svetnoy to move forward, rejecting arguments from Baldwin and Rust Movie Productions that they were not legally responsible for on-set safety, reported Variety.

The case stems from the October 2021 shooting in Santa Fe, New Mexico, which resulted in the death of cinematographer Halyna Hutchins.

Also Read | Allu Arjun Personality Rights Case: Delhi High Court To Pass Order Against Unauthorised Use of Actor's Name and Image.

While Baldwin's criminal manslaughter case was dismissed in July 2024 after a judge found prosecutors had withheld evidence, he continues to face multiple civil lawsuits related to the incident.

According to Variety, Svetnoy alleges he suffered emotional distress due to negligence, stating he felt a "whoosh" from the gunshot and heard a loud bang, though he was not physically injured.

Baldwin has maintained he "had no idea the gun was loaded with a live round" and has also said he did not pull the trigger.

In his ruling, Judge Leiter wrote, "A reasonable jury could find that Mr. Baldwin recklessly disregarded the probability that pointing a gun in the direction of someone, with the finger on the trigger, would cause emotional distress," as quoted by Variety.

The court dismissed Svetnoy's assault claim, citing no evidence that Baldwin intended harm. However, it allowed claims for negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress, and punitive damages to proceed.

As per Variety, at Friday's hearing, Svetnoy's attorney John Upton argued, "Mr. Baldwin is the last line of defense. Guns generally do not shoot themselves."

Outside the court, he added, "We're pleased with the court's decision. And we'll see where it goes from here," as quoted by Variety.

The trial, originally scheduled for May, has been pushed to October 12 to allow further discovery and possible settlement discussions.

Expressing concern over delays, Judge Leiter said, "I'm a little concerned about this case going on and on and on when it should be coming to a resolution," as quoted by Variety. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)