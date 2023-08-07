Patna, Aug 07 (PTI) Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Tejashwi Yadav on Monday expressed delight over the restoration of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's membership of Lok Sabha and charged the Narendra Modi government at the Centre with suppressing "all voices of truth".

The RJD leader also alleged that the action against Gandhi was a result of BJP's insecurity over opposition unity taking shape.

"But the opposition will only grow more resolute. It is our belief that the fighters will win and the fearful will perish (Jo ladega vo jitega, Jo darega vo marega)", Yadav told reporters on the sidelines of a function here.

He also recalled his recent meeting with Gandhi, who visited the Delhi residence of his father and RJD president Lalu Prasad hours after the Supreme Court stayed the Congress leader's conviction in a defamation case.

"I congratulated Rahul Gandhi on that day when we spent a few hours together. I extend my good wishes to him again. Though I wonder why it took so much of time . The alacrity shown after the Surat court judgement was nowhere in sight this time," Yadav remarked after addressing the inauguration function of Bihar Museum's biennale here.

The allusion was to Gandhi's disqualification in March, when Lok Sabha secretariat passed the notification within 24 hours of a Gujarat court awarding two years' imprisonment to the Congress leader. The court had adjudicated the petition of former Gujarat minister and BJP MLA Purnesh Modi, who had sued Gandhi for an election speech made in Karnataka during the Lok Sabha polls of 2019.

Yadav said, "Our fight is not against Modi or (Union Home Minister) Amit Shah. Our fight is against a regime which is hounding out whosoever raises the voice of truth, be it a he or she from any walk of life.

"The BJP has also tried its best to defame and intimidate its political adversaries and pit them against each other. But the result has been the reverse. The opposition is now more consolidated than ever," said the RJD leader whose party has for long been a Congress ally and is a major constituent of the new coalition 'INDIA'.

In his speech at the function, Yadav took a veiled dig at the BJP saying, "We believe in respecting and preserving history, unlike some others who are trying to change it".

