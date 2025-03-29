Jammu, Mar 28 (PTI) Deputy Chief Minister Surinder Choudhary on Friday urged those attempting to harm Jammu and Kashmir to abandon their actions, stating that such efforts have yielded nothing over the past 30 years.

Choudhary made these remarks while visiting the Government Medical College (GMC) Hospital in Jammu to check on the condition of police personnel injured in an encounter in Kathua.

"We urge those who seek to harm Jammu and Kashmir to stop their actions. They have achieved nothing in the past 30 years and they will gain nothing in future because India is a strong nation and the people of Jammu and Kashmir are united in resisting them," he told reporters.

The deputy chief minister expressed hope that those seeking to disrupt peace would realize their mistakes.

"I pray to God to grant them wisdom so that an atmosphere of peace and prosperity prevails in Jammu and Kashmir," he said.

Paying tribute to the police personnel, who lost their lives in Kathua, Choudhary said, "We cannot forget the sacrifices of our brave youth. We are proud of them. It is because of their sacrifices that we are safe today."

The deputy chief minister acknowledged the grief of the bereaved families.

"This is a tragic moment for the families, who have lost their loved ones, and we stand with them. The entire nation supports them in this time of sorrow," he said.

Expressing relief that some injured officers had survived, Choudhary said, "We are also grateful that by the blessings of Mata Rani, DSP Sahab and another officer have been saved. Though injured, they are receiving the best medical care and I came here to check on them."

The deputy chief minister met with the hospital authorities and medical staff during his visit to assess the condition of the injured personnel.

He directed the GMC administration to provide the best possible medical care and ensure all necessary resources are made available for their treatment.

Interacting with the patients and their families, Choudhary assured them of the government's full support during this challenging time.

"The safety and health of our people are paramount. I have instructed the hospital to leave no stone unturned in providing top-quality care to those injured in the Kathua encounter," he said.

The deputy chief minister also reaffirmed the administration's commitment to maintaining peace and security in Jammu and Kashmir.

