Visakhapatnam (Andhra Pradesh) [India], November 13 (ANI): Thousands of people took part in the marathon organised by the Eastern Naval Command and Sports Arena on Dr NTR Beach road in the City of Destiny Visakhapatnam on Sunday.

The route allowed runners to enjoy the sea on one side and Eastern Ghats on the opposite side, the Navy said in a statement. More than 18,000 people registered for the event conducted in four categories: 42 km full marathon, 21.1 km half marathon, 10 km run, and a Fun Run for 5 km.

The Half Marathon was flagged off by Commodore Naresh Warikoo, Commanding Officer of INS Kalinga with over over 1,300 runners. Vice Admiral Sreekumar Nair, DGNP, Visakhapatnam flagged off the 10 km race with over 3,500 participants. Rear Admiral Sandeep Pradhan, CSO (P&A), HQ-ENC was joined by cine actor Adivi Shesh, participating as chief guest in flagging off the 5 km Fun-Run which had more than 13,000 participating.

The Eastern Naval Command of the Indian Navy along with Sports Arena hosted the seventh edition of the Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon in Visakhapatnam. The marathon was certified by the Association of International Marathons and Distance Running.

The marathon was flagged off from Vishwapriya Hall at RK Beach with route running along the coast towards Tenetti Park, GITAM, Cheppala Uppada (near INS Kalinga, Bheemunipatnam) and back. The marathon concluded at Vishwapriya Hall.

This year is the seventh edition of marathon, and has come after a prolonged break of two-years due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

As per the statement by the ENC, to facilitate smooth conduct of the Vizag Navy Marathon, the general public were advised to follow the Traffic advisory promulgated by the District Police authorities.

The arrangements for this year's marathon included facilities like hydration and medical points, convenience stations and entertainment programs. This race also highlighted the Reduce-Reuse-Recycle policy of the Govt of AP to achieve a plastic-free State.

The Full Marathon race commenced at 0415 hrs and the Half Marathon race commenced at 0515 hrs. The 10 KM race started at 0615 hrs and the 05 km Fun Run began at 0645 hrs. Prize Distribution for all races was held from 8 AM onwards.

Navy praising the race in its statement said that Limca Sportz Vizag Navy Marathon stands apart from all the marathons in India because of the scenic route that lets runners enjoy the sea on one side and picturesque Eastern Ghats on the opposite side along the route. (ANI)

