New Delhi, November 13: The NIA has arrested one more person in connection with the killing of BJP youth wing leader Praveen Nettaru allegedly by members of the Popular Front of India in Karnataka, an official said on Sunday.

Shaheed M, a resident of Masthikatte Road, Bellare village, is the 15th accused arrested by the National Investigation Agency (NIA) in its investigation into the murder of Nettaru, a district secretary of the BJP Yuva Morcha, on July 26, a spokesperson of the federal agency said. Praveen Nettaru Murder Case: NIA Arrests 15th Accused From Dakshina Kannada District in BJP Activist Case.

"During the investigations, it was found that Shaheed was part of the conspiracy meeting held at his house by the PFI to target leaders of certain political organisations," the NIA said, adding that he was arrested during searches in Dakshina-Kannada district of Karnataka on Saturday.

The spokesperson said incriminating documents were also seized from the house of the accused during the raid. The NIA said Shaheed was arrested under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. The case was initially registered on July 27 at the Bellare police station in Dakshina Kannada district and later re-registered by the NIA on August 4. Karnataka: Police Arrests 2 Accused, Detains 20 Others in Connection With BJP Activist Praveen Kumar Nettaru’s Murder Case.

"The investigations revealed that a conspiracy had been hatched by leaders and members of the PFI to murder Nettaru to take revenge for the murder of one Masood and to strike terror among the people," the spokesperson said.

