Shimla (Himachal Pradesh) [India], January 22 (ANI): The Principal Media Advisor to the Chief Minister of Himachal Pradesh, Naresh Chauhan, on Thursday said that the bomb threat received ahead of Republic Day against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu is a "serious matter" and is being dealt with utmost seriousness by security and intelligence agencies.

Speaking to ANI in Shimla, Chauhan said that an email threatening a "human bomb" attack on the Chief Minister was received at the Deputy Commissioner, Shimla's official email ID around five to seven days ago. He said the threat mentions targeting the Chief Minister on January 26 if he attends the Republic Day function or hoists the national flag.

"This is a serious issue and it is being taken very seriously. Around five to seven days ago, the Deputy Commissioner of Shimla received an email mentioning a 'human bomb'. Such threats are taken seriously as a defined threat. Security agencies, police and intelligence agencies are working in their own ways. The government and intelligence agencies are closely monitoring everything related to the Chief Minister," Chauhan said.

Expressing concern, he added, "It is difficult to understand why such threats are being issued in a peaceful state like Himachal Pradesh, where people are peace-loving. The Chief Minister comes from a common family, lives a simple life and meets people openly. Similar things had happened earlier as well. I feel this could also be a mischief, as sometimes people create fake threats. However, all these matters are part of an inquiry, and only after the report comes will we be able to say who is behind it and what their intention is."

Chauhan said that the Chief Secretary, the Home Secretary, and the Director General of Police have been informed, and the matter has also been reported to the cybercrime authorities. "All intelligence agencies are working on it in their own way. I believe it will be found out very soon who is behind this threat and what the motive is. The reality behind this and who is indulging in such mischief is a matter of serious inquiry, and agencies are working on it," he said.

On the Himachal Pradesh High Court's directions to the state government to conduct Panchayat elections before April 30, Chauhan said the government was already prepared to hold the polls and rejected opposition allegations that the government was avoiding elections.

"The main reason for the delay was the natural disaster in Himachal Pradesh, which caused extensive damage. After the disaster, the entire administration's priority was restoration work. Because of that, there was some delay. Ultimately, people approached the High Court, which directed that elections be held by April 30. I believe the government was already ready for this," he said.

Targeting the opposition, Chauhan said, "It is completely wrong propaganda by the opposition that the government is not ready for elections. The opposition has no issues, so to remain in the headlines, they are trying to mislead people through social media and the media. There is not even one per cent truth in these allegations."

He further asserted, "The government does not want to delay Panchayati Raj elections at all. Allegations are being made against a government that has contributed significantly to strengthening the Panchayati Raj system. It was during the time of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi that women were given reservations and rights in Panchayati Raj institutions, and strong steps were taken to strengthen Panchayati Raj in the country."

Chauhan said the opposition is spreading misinformation in Himachal Pradesh, and there is every possibility the Panchayati Raj elections will be held by April 30. (ANI)

