Gurugram, Mar 21 (PTI) A 35-year-old man was stabbed in his neck by his two friends and an unknown person, who had called him on Holi on the pretext of resolving an old dispute among them, police said on Monday.

The victim, identified as Rakesh Yadav of Chakkarpur village, was attacked amid the talks for a compromise, police said.

Yadav, however, managed to escape from his friend's place and reach a hospital and is undergoing treatment there, he said.

On Yadav's complaint, police have booked his friends, Sunny, Naresh and the unidentified person and are trying to nab them.

In his complaint, Yadav told police that he had some arguments with Naresh on New Year's day and Sunny had invited him on Holi to his house to talk it out, police said.

At Sunny's house, their talks degenerated into another argument and the trio attacked him, slashing his neck with a knife, police said.

