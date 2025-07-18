Thane, Jul 18 (PTI) A case has been registered against three persons in Maharashtra's Thane district for allegedly cheating people of Rs 23 lakh by promising them jobs in the Railways, police said on Friday.

Based on a complaint by a resident of Dombivli, the police on Wednesday registered a case under sections sections 318(4) (cheating), 316(2) (criminal breach of trust), 336(2) and 336(3) (forgery), and other relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), an official said.

One of the accused, Vishal Nivate, who introduced himself as a clerk in the Railways, approached the complainant, offering to arrange for jobs for his son and two others as clerks and ticket checkers (TCs), he said.

The official said Nivate and his two accomplices allegedly handed over fake joining letters and bogus ID cards to three victims, and took Rs 23 lakh from them over the last five months.

When the promised jobs never materialised, the complainant realised that he had been duped, he said.

While no arrests have been made so far, a probe is underway to verify the extent of the forgery and recover the defrauded amount, he said.

(The above story is verified and authored by Press Trust of India (PTI) staff. PTI, India’s premier news agency, employs more than 400 journalists and 500 stringers to cover almost every district and small town in India.. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)