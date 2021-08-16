Kolkata Aug 16 (PTI) A city court on Monday granted bail to BJP leader Sajal Ghosh, who was arrested by the police last week for his involvement in a case of alleged assault on a person with weapons.

Also Read | JKPSC Recruitment 2021: Admit Card For Written Exams on August 25 Released At jkpsc.nic.in; Here Are Steps To Download The Hall Ticket.

Additional chief metropolitan magistrate Sangeeta Chattopadhyay granted bail to Ghosh on a bond of Rs 20,000.

Also Read | Andhra Pradesh Shocker: Woman Kills Minor Daughters, Dies by Suicide in Guntur.

Ghosh, a saffron party leader in central Kolkata, was arrested from his residence on Friday after police officers broke open the door of his house here.

The court granted bail to Ghosh rejecting a prayer by the prosecution for an extension of his police remand.

He has been booked under the Arms Act and various IPC sections for assault.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)