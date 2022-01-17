Shimla, Jan 17 (PTI) Three persons were killed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Sirmaur district on Monday, a senior state Disaster Management Department official said.

The victims were identified as Kahan Chand of Uttrakhand and Jitender Singh and Ashok of Rajasthan, the official said, adding they were hit by boulders during the landslide near Menus Road on Hatkoti-Paonta Sahib National Highway number 707.

The Sirmaur district administration sent sub-divisional magistrate and patwari to the accident site and the bodies were sent to Ronat in Shallai and Chopal for autopsy, he added.

