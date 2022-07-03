Guwahati, Jul 3 (PTI) At least three drug peddlers, including a woman, was arrested from different places of Nagaon district of Assam and 22.4 gram of heroin were recovered from them, police said on Sunday.

Based on specific information, an operation was launched and two drug traffickers were apprehended from a location under the Jajori police station, the Nagaon District Police tweeted.

The police also recovered 19.1 gm heroin from their possession, it added.

Another search operation was conducted at the house of one suspect of Rupahi Nodirpar area and recovered 25 plastic vials containing 3.30 gm heroin.

A woman was arrested for possessing the drugs and was forwarded to judicial custody, police said.

