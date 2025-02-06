New Delhi, Feb 6 (PTI) Three exit polls on Thursday predicted a sweep for the BJP in the Delhi assembly elections with vote share in the range of 48-49 per cent and 45-61 seats in the 70-member House.

Axis My India, which got its numbers right in the 2020 Delhi elections, has given a 48 per cent vote share for the BJP-led alliance as against 42 per cent for the ruling AAP.

Also Read | PM Narendra Modi Denounces 'Hindu Rate of Growth'; Calls It an Insult to Society Due to 'Shahi Parivar' Failures (Watch Video).

In terms of seats, the Axis My India has projected the BJP winning 45-55 seats, the AAP 15-25 seats and the Congress 0-1. It also shows others winning 0-1 seats.

Today's Chanakya has projected the BJP winning a 49 per cent vote share with 45-57 seats (51 with an error margin of six), while AAP may get 13-25 seats with 41 per cent vote share. Others are projected to get 0-3 seats.

Also Read | Delhi Shocker: Teen Shot Dead by History-Sheeter Brother in Lajpat Nagar, Accused Arrested.

CNX has predicted a landslide for the BJP with 49-61 seats and 49.05 per cent vote share, while it said the AAP could get 10-19 seats with 41.52 per cent vote share. The Congress could open its account in the assembly after a gap of 10 years with 0-1 seats and a vote share of 5.37 per cent.

The results of the February 5 elections will be announced on Saturday.

Soon after the voting was over on Wednesday, several exit polls had predicted a victory for the BJP, while two gave an edge to the AAP.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)