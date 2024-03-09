Thane, Mar 9 (PTI) The Navi Mumbai police on Saturday arrested three persons, including a woman, after recovering mephedrone valued over Rs 5 lakh from them, an official said.

Acting on inputs, a team from Koparkhairane police station raided a house in their jurisdiction around 2 am.

Also Read | Delhi: 12-Year-Old Boy Crushed to Death After Concrete Girder Beam at Expressway Construction Site Falls on Him in Geeta Colony Area.

A search of the premises led to the discovery of 54 grams of mephedrone.

The occupants of the house, identified as Sandip Muniram Sharma (23), his wife Nirmala Sandip Sharma (23), and his brother Varun Muniram Sharma (21), were arrested, he said.

Also Read | Kota Student Death: Father of JEE Aspirant Who Killed Self Suspects Foul Play, Demands Fair Probe.

The seized drug is valued at Rs 5.4 lakh, he said, adding a case has been registered against the three under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)