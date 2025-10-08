Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 7 (ANI): The officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, have apprehended three individuals employed by MIAL at CSMI Airport Mumbai, impersonating themselves as Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers, Customs AIU said in a press release.

"Based on surveillance, the officers of Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport (CSMIA), Mumbai Customs Zone III, have apprehended three individuals employed by MIAL at CSMI Airport Mumbai, impersonating themselves as Customs Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) officers. Preliminary investigations reveal that they stopped passengers in the departure area after Customs check in the Arrival Hall, and examined the baggages of the passengers and extorted valuables and money from them," a press note of the customs said.

The customs release stated that a detailed investigation is being carried out to apprehend the persons involved in the network.

"Their actions constitute a serious breach of trust and violate laws related to impersonation, harassment, and extortion, as they demanded or obtained valuables or benefits from passengers under the guise of customs official authority. A detailed investigation is being carried out to apprehend the persons involved in the network, and further necessary action will be taken in accordance with the law," the press note further stated.

In a post on X, Mumbai Customs-III shared that the fraud was carried out in the name of customs officers.

Mumbai Customs-III shared, "Customs AIU officers at CSMIA, Mumbai Customs Zone III apprehended 03 individuals working for MIAL, impersonating as Customs AIU officers. They had allegedly stopped passengers in the departure and arrival hall area, examined their baggage & demanded valuables from them unauthorisedly, amounting to extortion. Further Investigation is going on, and necessary action will be taken as per the law." (ANI)

