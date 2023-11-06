Sitapur (Uttar Pradesh) [India], November 5 (ANI): Three property dealers have been arrested for allegedly killing their business partner in UP's Sitapur, police said here on Sunday.

According to the police, property dealer Shatrohan Pal, a resident of Chinhat, Lucknow was found dead near Khubipur canal in Mahmudabad police station area of Sitapur district on November 3.

Also Read | Mahadev Betting App Case: Online Betting App Owner Shubham Soni Claims He Was Advised by Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel To Go to UAE (Watch Videos).

Police had arrested Pal's business partner Jayesh Singh, Nitin Singh and Ajay Singh, all resident of Lucknow. During the interrogation the trio confessed their crime and, on their identification, police also recovered the hockey stick used in crime, and a car as well.

Further investigation is going on, said police. (ANI)

Also Read | Mahadev Online Book App, 21 Other Betting Apps Banned by Government Amid ED's Money Laundering Probe.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)