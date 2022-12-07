Jamshedpur, Dec 7 (PTI) Three persons were arrested here on Wednesday for allegedly posing as CBI officials and police personnel to loot cash and valuables from people, a senior officer said.

Two of them are residents of Madhya Pradesh and one of Maharashtra.

The trio, “members of an interstate gang”, arrived in the Steel City a few days ago after committing similar crimes in Kolkata and Purulia (West Bengal) and Bokaro (Jharkhand), said Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Prabhat Kumar.

The accused have confessed to the crime, and also shared details of the victims, he said.

Talking about their modus operandi, the SSP said that the accused, posing as crime branch or CBI officers, would visit homes of people, especially the elderly, and claim that a crime was likely to occur in the area.

"Next, they convinced these people to hand over their cash and jewellery for safekeeping. After a short while, they returned a sealed packet to them, with fake jewellery in it, and immediately fled the scene."

At least 13 such cases have been reported in various police stations of the Steel City, including Mango, Sonari, Kadma and Sakchi, in the last three to four months, the SSP said at a press conference.

The members of the gang work in small groups in various parts of the country, Kumar stated, adding that several gold and silver ornaments, including the ones recently looted from people in Kolkata, were recovered from the possession of the three arrested.

"Two gold bracelets, two gold chains, 17 gold finger rings, one silver ring, three mobile phones were among the booty seized by the police," the SSP maintained.

Efforts are underway to identify and nab other members of the gang, he said.

