India News | Three Held on Burglary Charge

Nagpur, Jun 17 (PTI) Three suspected burglars were arrested on Wednesday from Nagpur district and valuables worth Rs 3.85 lakh recovered from them, police said.

Police also picked up two jewellers for allegedly buying stolen items from the gang, an official said.

The trio had committed burglaries in areas under Mauda, Kamptee, Khapa, Nandanvan, Koradi and Lakadganj police stations.

The seized valuables included gold ornaments and two motorcycles, the official said.

