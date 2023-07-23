Haridwar, Jul 23 (PTI) Three kanwariyas riding a motorcycle were killed on Sunday after being run over by a dumper truck in Uttarakhand's Roorkee city, sparking a protest by other kanwariyas who blocked the Delhi-Haridwar highway and set a car on fire.

The Kanwariyas were heading towards Haridwar to collect the holy waters of the Ganga when they were knocked down by the dumper truck near Roorkee Civil Lines Kotwali, SP (City) Rekha Yadav said.

Also Read | Kerala Shocker: Man Stabs Mother to Death at Chengamanad Junction In Kollam.

Two of them died on the spot while another was seriously injured who also succumbed at a hospital later. Other kanwariyas on the route protested blocking the highway which led to a traffic jam, she said.

Fire tenders were rushed to the spot to douse the flames and officials had a tough time convincing the angry kanwariyas and pacify them, she said.

Also Read | Gujarat Rain Fury: NDRF Rescues Three People Including Pregnant Woman in Mocha (See Pics).

The deceased kanwariyas were identified as Manoj (26) from Dholpur in Rajasthan, Anil Kumar (22) from Firozabad and Premdeep from Agra in Uttar Pradesh.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)