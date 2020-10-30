Chitrakoot (UP), Oct 30 (PTI) A woman and two children were killed and five others injured on Friday when an SUV careened off a road and plunged into a ditch in Bakta village in Uttar Pradesh's Chitrakoot district, police said.

The SUV driver lost control of the vehicle and crashed into the roadside ditch in the afternoon. Munia Devi (48), Ansh (5) and Yash (3) -- who were in the SUV -- died on the spot, Station House Officer (SHO), Rajapur, Anil Kumar Singh said.

Five other occupants of the Sport Utility Vehicle (SUV) were injured and rushed to hospital, where their condition was stated to be stable, the SHO said.

The matter is being probed, Singh said.

