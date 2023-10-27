Balod, Oct 27 (PTI) Three men riding a motorcycle died after their two-wheeler collided with a car in Chhattisgarh's Balod district, police said on Friday.

The accident took place on Thursday night on the Dondi-Bhanupratappur road under the Dondi police station area, a local police official said.

Victims Chhatrapal (21), Gitesh Darro (22) and Chuneshwar (21) were heading from Dondi to their village Jhurahtola on a motorcycle when the two-wheeler collided with a car, he said.

While one of them died on the spot, the other two succumbed to injuries while being taken to a hospital, he said.

The car driver fled the spot leaving behind his vehicle, he said.

A case has been registered and efforts are on to trace the car driver, the official added.

