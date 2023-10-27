Thane, October 27: A fire destroyed a scrap godown in Maharashtra's Thane, a civic official said on Friday. No one was injured in the fire that broke out around 9.30 pm at Shilphata on Thursday, said Yasin Tadvi, chief of the Disaster Management Cell of Thane civic body. Thane Fire Video: Blaze Erupts at 'Kath N Ghat' Hotel, Firefighting Operation Underway.

Civic and fire officials rushed to the spot and brought the fire under control in about one and a half hours, he said. The cause of the fire is yet to be determined, he said, adding that the godown was ravaged in the accident.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)