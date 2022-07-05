Jaunpur (UP), Jul 5 (PTI) Three people were killed when a pickup vehicle, which was taking an out of order minibus, was hit by a truck in Badlapur area here on Tuesday morning, police said.

The victims were killed on the spot at Varanasi-Lucknow national highway, said Assistant Superintendent of Police (City) Sanjay Kumar.

One of the deceased was identified as the minibus driver Parvez Akhtar who was sitting inside the pickup vehicle while two others are yet to be identified, Kumar said.

