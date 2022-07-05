OnePlus Nord 2T 5G will be available for sale today in India. The handset was launched in the country last week, and today, it will go on the first sale at 12 pm via Amazon, the OnePlus website, the OnePlus Store app and select retail outlets. Customers purchasing the Nord 2T 5G will get an instant discount of Rs 1,500 using ICICI Bank credit and debit cards. In addition to this, ICICI Bank card holders can avail no-cost EMI option for up to three months. OnePlus Nord 2T 5G Launched in India, Check Price & Other Details Here.

OnePlus Nord 2T 5G gets a 6.43-inch FHD+ AMOLED screen with a refresh rate of 90Hz, a MediaTek Dimensity 1300 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage.

For photography, the device gets a triple rear camera setup comprising a 50MP primary lens with OIS, an 8MP ultra-wide-angle snapper and a 2MP monochrome lens. Upfront, there is a 32MP selfie camera.

The Nord 2T 5G is fuelled by a 4,500mAh battery with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. Connectivity options include 5G, Wi-Fi 6, Bluetooth v5.2, a USB Type-C port, NFC support and GPS/ A-GPS/ NavIC. Coming to the pricing, OnePlus Nord 2T 5G is priced at Rs 28,999 for the 8GB + 128GB model and Rs 33,999 for the 12GB + 256GB variant.

