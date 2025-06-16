Buxar (Bihar), Jun 16 (PTI) At least three persons were killed after being struck by lightning in Bihar's Buxar district on Monday, police said.

The incident took place in Mufassil area in the afternoon.

Speaking to reporters, Mufassil police station SHO Shambhu Bhagat said, "At least three persons were killed after being struck by lightning on Monday afternoon. Immediately after receiving the information, officials of the district administration reached the spot and took some injured persons to the nearest government hospital."

He, however, refused to reveal the total number of injured persons.

It may be recalled that more than 90 people were killed in lightning strikes and thunderstorm-related incidents in different districts of the state in April this year.

The lightning strikes and thunderstorms had also caused massive damage to crops and houses. Nalanda district had reported the highest number of fatalities at 23 in April.

