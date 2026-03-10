PNN

New Delhi [India], March 10: Asahi India Glass Ltd. (AIS), India's leading integrated glass and window solutions company, today announced the winners of the 7th edition of the AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) -- a national platform that brings academia and industry together.

Launched in June 2025, ADO 7.0 witnessed participation from architecture colleges across India, with students competing through five regional rounds before advancing to the national finale held on 6th March 2026. The competition theme, "Designing Sustainable Facades for Smarter, Greener Workspaces," challenged students to treat facades not as static exteriors, but as high-performance systems that enhance energy efficiency, occupant wellbeing, and environmental responsibility.

After a rigorous evaluation process, four colleges emerged as national winners:

- First Prize: NIT, Patna

- Second Prize: Sushant School of Art and Architecture, Gurugram

- Third Prize: MEASI Academy of Architecture, Chennai

- Special Recognition Prize : Deenbandu Chottu Ram University, Murthal

The ADO 7.0 National Finale featured live jury reviews, detailed technical evaluations, and a showcase of student facade concepts through scale models and presentation panels.

The jury comprised some of the most respected names in architecture al industry.

Vikram Khanna, COO - Consumer Glass & Architectural Institutional Business and CMO, AIS, said: "At Ashai India Glass Ltd. (AIS), we believe the future of India's built environment will be shaped by how intelligently we design and engineer facades. Through the AIS Design Olympiad, we are not merely hosting a student competition -- we are building a bridge between classrooms and construction sites.

ADO is our commitment to nurturing future-ready architects who understand performance, sustainability, and constructability -- not just aesthetics. The quality of this year's finalists demonstrates that India's next generation is ready to lead."

Ar. Vivek Bhole, Principal, Vivek Bhole Architects Co Curator and National Juror, commented: "The most impressive entries approached facade design as a measurable performance system. Students supported their ideas with climatic data, material logic, and realistic detailing. The winning teams demonstrated clarity of thinking and an understanding of how sustainability must translate into buildable solutions."

Ar. Karl Wadia, Design Principal, Hafeez Contractor, Co-Curator and National Juror, added: "Facades today must balance aesthetics, performance, cost, and maintenance. The finalists showcased thoughtful integration of shading systems, glazing strategies, and daylight optimisation. What stood out was their ability to combine design ambition with technical pragmatism."

AIS Design Olympiad (ADO) has evolved into one of India's largest architecture student platforms, reinforcing AIS' vision to bring industry and academia closer and to make the relationship more collaborative in nature by integrating design thinking with engineering realities, AIS continues to position itself not only as a solutions provider, but as a thought leader shaping the future of India.

About Asahi India Glass Ltd.:

AIS is India's leading integrated glass and window solutions company, offering end-to-end solutions across manufacturing, processing, fabrication, and installation in the architectural, automotive, and consumer glass segments, with a strong focus on quality, innovation, safety, and sustainability.

For More Information visit: https://www.aisglass.com/

