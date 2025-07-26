Bhubaneswar, Jul 26 (PTI) Three persons were killed and two others seriously injured in a head-on collision between two trucks in Odisha's Nayagarh district on Saturday, police said.

According to police, the accident took place when the two trucks tried to save a motorcycle rider near Takara Chhak on the Khurda-Bolangir National Highway 57.

The impact of the crash was so intense that one of the vehicles overturned, killing three people on the spot, an officer said.

The injured persons were taken to Daspalla community health centre, he added.

