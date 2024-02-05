Mangaluru (K'taka), Feb 5 (PTI) Three men were arrested for allegedly harassing an interfaith couple at Panambur beach on the outskirts of this coastal city in Dakshina Kannada district, police said on Monday.

The couple walking along the beach on Sunday were stopped by the three men, who questioned them about their religion and asked them why they were together as they belonged to different religions, they said.

According to the police, the woman immediately alerted a police team patrolling the area following which the men were taken into custody and brought to the police station.

"Based on the complaint received from the woman, we registered a case under section 341 (wrongful restraint) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code and arrested the three men in connection with the incident," a senior police officer said.

